Winnipeg’s 680 CJOB splits with Kathy Kennedy

WINNIPEG — A familiar voice in the city has gone off the air.

Veteran broadcaster Kathy Kennedy announced her split with the Corus-owned 680 CJOB on Facebook Wednesday.

She made up half of the station’s flagship morning show team on Winnipeg’s Morning News with Richard Cloutier.

The show debuted back in the spring of 2014.

Cloutier was flying solo on the air Thursday morning.

Kennedy’s termination comes on the heels of brand manager Scott Pettigrew’s dismissal back on June 22nd.

Corus also recently did a 180 and revived modern rock station Power 97.

No other word on other staffing shake-ups at the radio station.

Kennedy has been a fixture in Winnipeg’s media for over two decades.

She also hosts the televised Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo on Saturday nights.

—MyToba.ca News

Photo courtesy Facebook