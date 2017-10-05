WINNIPEG, MB. – The 21st season of Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey will begin October 12th in the city.

The WWHSHL announced the results of the 2017-18 Pre-Season Division Alignment Tournament, which concluded this week. For the first time, twenty-five (25) teams will compete in three (3) divisions.

The annual pre-season tournament is used to effectively align each of the individual teams into appropriate competitive divisions. The official team rosters and the League game schedule be posted online this week.

MyToba News is proud to provide our readers the results of WWHSHL games throughout the season.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News