Winnipeg Women Launch Kids’ Confidence Workbook

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 25th, 2017 at 5:00pm Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two Winnipeg women are launching a new Confidence Workbook for children.

They were prompted by survey results that say in grade six, only 36 per cent of girls and 47 per cent of boys feel confident.

Those figures plummet by grade 10 to just 14 per cent for girls and 24 per cent for boys.

Andrea Katz and Allison Gervais both have degrees in psychology.

They want to help empower young girls through positivity and health after they recognized a major need for confidence building workshops and materials for kids at an empowerment event.

“This workbook allows kids to really look at what they love about themselves, gives parents an inside view as to how their kids feel about themselves, and gives tangible ideas and activities on how to stop negative self-talk,” says Gervais.

The workbook has a total of ten exercises and is geared to kids ages five and up, who are looking to increase their overall self-esteem and be on a positive path to confidence.

Examples of exercises included are The Compliment Game, Best Self, and The Positivity Journal.

The Confidence Workbook goes for $16 online. It can be purchased here.

