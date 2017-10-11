Winnipeg Woman Stabbed While Arriving Home

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are investigating a serious assault.

It happened around 9:20pm Tuesday in the 700-block of Manitoba Avenue.

A 52-year-old woman was found suffering from several stab wounds to her upper body.

The victim was rushed to hospital where she remains in unstable condition.

She told police she was arriving home when she was confronted by three to five unknown females.

No suspect descriptions are available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File