Winnipeg Woman Recovering After Being Shot

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was shot.

It happened Friday morning around 7:45am in the 500-block of St. John’s Avenue.

EMS workers discovered a 20-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot wound to her upper body.

She was rushed to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Carter Brooks

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
