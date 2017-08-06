Winnipeg Woman Pulled From Burning Building

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg firefighters rescued a woman from a burning apartment building overnight.

It happened around 7:50pm Saturday night at the Lord Selkirk housing complex near King Street and Dufferin Avenue.

The victim had become trapped in her suite as the blaze tore through the building.

Multiple people were trying to get her out when fire crews arrived.

She suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters were thankful passersby jumped in to help.

No word on what sparked the blaze or how much damage it caused.

The were no reports of any other injuries.

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File