Winnipeg Woman Hit By Off-Duty Officer

WINNIPEG, MB. — A woman is recovering after she was hit by an off-duty Winnipeg police officer.

It happened around 9:20am Tuesday at Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

The victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

She was later upgraded to stable condition, but her injuries are more serious than originally believed.

A portion of eastbound Portage Avenue was closed Tuesday during rush hour as police returned to the scene to investigate.

The off-duty officer reported he had just struck a pedestrian and remained at the scene.

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit continues to investigate.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File