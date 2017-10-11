Winnipeg Woman Found Suffering Stab Wound

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing.

It happened Tuesday around 10:40pm at the corner of Jarvis Street and Parr Avenue.

EMS workers found a 42-year-old woman suffering from a single stab wound.

She was reportedly covered in bruises and had multiple lacerations.

The victim was rushed to hospital where she remains in unstable condition.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File