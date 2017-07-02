Winnipeg Woman Drives Into Police Cadet

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg woman lost her temper waiting for Canada Day celebrants to cross the street, and is facing numerous charges as a result.

Around 11:30 pm, Winnipeg Police Services Cadets were directing traffic on Broadway and Main Street.

A 31-year-old woman was instructed by a cadet to remain stopped while pedestrians were leaving the area.

The woman became angry and refused to listen to the Cadet.

She hit the accelerator and hit the Cadet, causing injuries to his arm.

She kept driving away, but was quickly apprehended by police.

The woman was arrested and charged with the following crimes.

– Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle – Cause Bodily Harm

– Fail to Obey a Peace Officer’s Directions (Highway Traffic Act)

– Fail to remain at the scene of an accident and exchange particulars (Highway Traffic Act)

She was released on a promise to appear in court.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News