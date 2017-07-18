Winnipeg Woman Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle

WINNIPEG, MB – Around 4:10 pm on Monday, two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle at the intersection of St. Mary Ave. and Carlton St.

A man and woman were hit and were taken to hospital, along with the driver of the vehicle.

Both the driver and male pedestrian were released, while the female pedestrian died from her injuries.

The Winnipeg Police Service Central Traffic Unit is investigating. They ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 204-986-6271.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News