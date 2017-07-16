Winnipeg Woman Dies In Crash Near Brunkild

BRUNKILD, MB – A 45-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a crash on Highway 3 south of Brunkild, Manitoba.

According to the authorities, around 5:30 pm on Saturday, a vehicle travelling southbound hit the shoulder, over-corrected and swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle – a 43-year-old man from Winkler – was taken to hospital. His passenger was the 45-year-old Winnipeg woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old female driver of the southbound vehicle, and her three female passengers aged 38, 11, and 13, were all taken to hospital in serious condition. They are all from Morden, Manitoba.

Emergency crews from Carman, Boundary Trails, Morris, Oak Bluff, and Elie, along with STARS and firefighters from the RM of Macdonald and other communities provided assistance at the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate the collision.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News