Winnipeg Woman Critical After Being Struck By Car

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg woman is clinging to life after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 11:13am Sunday near the corner of Logan Avenue and Quelch Street in Winnipeg.

The woman had been walking when she was struck and the driver stayed at the scene.

EMS workers rushed her to hospital to undergo surgery. She remains in critical condition.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate and say the driver is being cooperative.

No charges have been laid and no other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Traffic Division at 204-986-6271.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File