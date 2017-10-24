Winnipeg Woman Charged With Meth Trafficking

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 45-year-old Winnipeg woman is accused of trafficking meth.

Winnipeg police raided her home in the 400-block of River Avenue Monday evening.

Investigators allegedly seized a pile of drugs from the suite, including:

25-ounces of methamphetamine (street value of $52,000)

180 pills containing methamphetamine (street value of $1,800)

45 Xanax pills (street value of $450)

A digital scale and drug-related packaging materials

The suspect has been charged with Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine.

She was released on a promise to appear.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File