Winnipeg Woman Charged With Meth Trafficking
WINNIPEG, MB. — A 45-year-old Winnipeg woman is accused of trafficking meth.
Winnipeg police raided her home in the 400-block of River Avenue Monday evening.
Investigators allegedly seized a pile of drugs from the suite, including:
- 25-ounces of methamphetamine (street value of $52,000)
- 180 pills containing methamphetamine (street value of $1,800)
- 45 Xanax pills (street value of $450)
- A digital scale and drug-related packaging materials
The suspect has been charged with Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine.
She was released on a promise to appear.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File