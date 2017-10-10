Winnipeg Woman Assaulted, Robbed At Bus Stop

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are looking for two teens who allegedly robbed a woman before she boarded a bus.

It happened around 2:00pm Saturday near McGregor Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The victim was at a bus stop when she was confronted by the pair of robbers.

One pulled the victim backwards. She fell and hit her head before the suspects started kicking her.

The pair then fled with the victim’s cellphone and cash.

They are described as follows:

Suspect #1

Indigenous female, late teens, approximately 5’1″ with a small build and red/brown hair

Suspect #2

Indigenous female, late teens, approximately 5’1″ with a large build and long dark hair

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File