Winnipeg Wins Second Straight, Opener in Gary

WINNIPEG, MB. – Reggie Abercrombie hit his seventh home run of the season and Edwin Carl had his best outing in weeks as the Winnipeg Goldeyes won their second straight game on Thursday night.

Playing in front of 2,989 fans in downtown Gary, Ind., the Goldeyes scored the in the first, added a run in the third and scored two in the ninth while Carl pitched seven, four-hit shutout innings, as the Goldeyes whipped the Gary SouthShore RailCats 5-0.

As a result, the Goldeyes won their second straight game, improved to 2-2 on this seven-game road trip and improved to 24-22 on the season. They also remained alone in second place in the American Association’s North Division and picked up a game on the first-place St. Paul Saints. The Goldeyes have now cut the Saints lead in the North to just four games.

Goldeyes starter Edwin Carl (4-1, 4.47 ERA) was outstanding. He allowed no runs on four scattered hits in seven innings of work while walking two and striking out six. Mitchell Lambson, who has now pitched 14.1 consecutive scoreless innings, Victor Capellan and Ryan Chaffee combined to shut down Gary over the final two innings.

RailCats starter Alex Gunn (3-4, 4.28 ERA) was tagged with the loss. He gave up three runs on 10 hits, walked one and struck out three.

The Goldeyes outhit the Wingnuts 12-5. Abercrombie homered, drove in one and scored one while Josh Romanski had another big night. Romanski went three-for-five with a run scored and an RBI and raised his batting average to .317. Jordan Ebert went three-for-four and raised his average to .380. Shawn Pleffner went two-for-four with two runs batted in and raised his average to .352. Andrew Sohn, David Rohm and David Bergin had one hit each. Sohn was ejected from the game in the top of the ninth for arguing balls and strikes.

The Goldeyes and RailCats play Game 2 of this four-game series on Friday night at 7:05 in Gary. All the action can be heard live in Winnipeg on 93.7 FM CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal