Winnipeg Wins Battle Against Frozen Pipes

WINNIPEG, MB. — It would seem the City of Winnipeg has figured out how to fix frozen pipes.

Complaints about frozen pipes exceeded 2,400 three to four years ago.

City hall says that number for this past winter was just seven.

A council committee heard staff have taken proactive measures to prevent freezing.

Metal straps have been added to problem water mains so workers can easily melt ice jams.

Some mains have also been lowered at 52 locations to help prevent frozen pipes.

—MyToba News

Photo – File