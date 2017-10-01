banner20

Winnipeg Winner Claims $100K On Lotto 649

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Someone in Winnipeg is $100,000 richer after winning the Extra on the Lotto 649.

No one won the $7-million jackpot, but someone in Edmonton won $250,000 on the Extra.

A lucky player in Ontario won the guaranteed prize of $1-million.

Two players each won $119,737.40 by matching five numbers and the bonus.

Those tickets were sold in Ontario and the Maritimes.

The jackpot will climb to $9-million for the next draw on Wednesday, October 4th.

