Winnipeg whipped in series opener in St. Paul

WINNIPEG – If you’re going to lose, you might as well lose big. After all, the best thing about baseball is you get to do it again tomorrow.

Tuesday night at CHS Field in St. Paul, the Winnipeg Goldeyes were blasted 18-2 by the St. Paul Saints in front of 7,996 onlookers.

St. Paul scored four in the second off starter Duke von Schamann, but the Fish picked up two in the top of the sixth to cut the lead to 4-2.

From that point on, the roof didn’t just fall in, the whole house collapsed.

St. Paul scored three in the bottom of the sixth and then put up eight in the seventh and three more in the eighth to hand the Goldeyes their worst loss of the season. It was also St. Paul’s largest margin of victory in 2016.

Despite the loss, the Goldeyes second in a row, the Fish are now 54-40 on the season and 28-20 on the road (26-20 at home). Goldeyes’ are 33-18 in their last 51 games (they were 21-22 on July 3). and with six games remaining they are now just one game ahead of defending American Association champion Laredo in the Wild Card hunt. Laredo beat Texas on Tuesday night and improved to 53-41.

The Goldeyes remained in second place in the American Association’s North Division, now four back of the first-place St. Paul Saints (58-36). St. Paul can wrap up the North Division with a win on Wednesday night.

Saints third baseman Nate Hanson led the way for St. Paul going three-for-four with a double, three runs scored and two driven in while DH David Bergin chipped in two hits, including a home run, two runs and four RBI.

The Goldeyes had only five hits. The second baseman Casio went two-for-three with an RBI.

St. Paul starter Corey Williams (22-2, 4.57 ERA) got the win while von Schamann (8-7, 4.78 ERA) took the loss. Von Schamann allowed seven runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings of work.

The Goldeyes and Saints play Game 2 of this three-game set on Wednesday night in St. Paul then the Fish will return to Shaw Park to finish the season on Labour Day Weekend with four games against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Saturday night’s game at 6 p.m. and Monday afternoon’s game at 1 p.m. will be televised live on Shaw TV.

-Scott Taylor, MyToba News