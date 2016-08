WINNIPEG -Look for Sunny skies this weekend in beautiful Manitoba forecast. Cooler tomorrow with highs in the low 20’s. It will be warmer Sunday, with temperatures getting close to 30. Possible hit and miss showers next week, but nothing serious with temps in the low to mid 20’s.

Click play, on the picture above, to hear Hal & Bruce talk about the forecast, the chance of severe weather and even a bit of harvesting.

-Hal Anderson, MyToba News