Winnipeg Weekend Things To Do
WINNIPEG, MB. – We live in a busy city with so many things happening each weekend. MyToba News offers you the Peak of the Market Events Calendar that lists events on a regular basis.
In addition we will be publishing a list of Weekend Events each Friday.
If you have an event that you would like to let people know about, anywhere in Manitoba, send me an e-mail at kevin@mytoba.ca and I will ensure we publish it on our calendar.
Here are a few things you can do this weekend in the city;
The 2017 Transcona BIZ Summer Concert Series
Presented by Club Regent Casino & Event Centre continues this Friday with The Honeysliders. The free outdoor concert will take place at Transcona Centennial Square, 135 Regent Ave. West from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
Folk Fest at 510
Friday, July 14, 2017
The Winnipeg Folk Festival will hosting summer concerts at City Hall.
The concerts will be free for all, and go from noon to 1:00 pm in the City Hall Courtyard
Tickets: Free
Venue: City Hall Courtyard
Address: 510 Main Street, Winnipeg MB
Website: winnipegfolkfestival.ca
Soca Reggae Festival Winnipeg
July 14, 2017 to July 16, 2017
The Winnipeg Soca Reggae Music Festival is a celebration of Soca Reggae, Calypso and revelry mixed together with Caribbean flavours.
This multi-cultural event merging Caribbean and Canadians into a colourful party is celebrated at the Cube in Old Market Square
Tickets: See website for details
Venue: Old Market Square
Address: Bannatyne& King, Winnipeg MB
Website: www.facebook.com
Little Shop of Horrors
July 13, 2017
July 14, 2017
A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!
Venue: Rainbow Stage Outdoor Theatre – Kildonan Park
Address: 2021 Main Street
Tel: 1 204 989 5261
Website: www.rainbowstage.ca
Winnipeg National Bank Challenger
July 13, 2017 to July 16, 2017
– July 8 – 16, 2017
– Women’s (ITF) and Men’s (ATP) professional tennis tournament.
– Players ranked 50 – 300 in the world compete.
– Over 30 countries represented
– $100,000 USD in prize money
– Streams live world-wide
– Special Events include: Family day, kids activities, pro-am
– Food Service and licensed
– Website: nationalbankchallenger.com
Venue: Winnipeg Lawn Tennis Club
Address: 761 North Drive
Tel: 1 204 799 2224
Website: www.challengerbanquenationale.com
Kevin Klein, MyToba News
Photo – tourismwinnipeg.com