Winnipeg Weekend Things To Do

WINNIPEG, MB. – We live in a busy city with so many things happening each weekend. MyToba News offers you the Peak of the Market Events Calendar that lists events on a regular basis.

In addition we will be publishing a list of Weekend Events each Friday.

If you have an event that you would like to let people know about, anywhere in Manitoba, send me an e-mail at kevin@mytoba.ca and I will ensure we publish it on our calendar.

Here are a few things you can do this weekend in the city;

The 2017 Transcona BIZ Summer Concert Series

Presented by Club Regent Casino & Event Centre continues this Friday with The Honeysliders. The free outdoor concert will take place at Transcona Centennial Square, 135 Regent Ave. West from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Folk Fest at 510

Friday, July 14, 2017

The Winnipeg Folk Festival will hosting summer concerts at City Hall. The concerts will be free for all, and go from noon to 1:00 pm in the City Hall Courtyard

Tickets: Free

Venue: City Hall Courtyard

Address: 510 Main Street, Winnipeg MB

Website: winnipegfolkfestival.ca

Soca Reggae Festival Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Soca Reggae Music Festival is a celebration of Soca Reggae, Calypso and revelry mixed together with Caribbean flavours. This multi-cultural event merging Caribbean and Canadians into a colourful party is celebrated at the Cube in Old Market Square

Tickets: See website for details

Venue: Old Market Square

Address: Bannatyne& King, Winnipeg MB

Website: www.facebook.com

Little Shop of Horrors

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

Venue: Rainbow Stage Outdoor Theatre – Kildonan Park

Address: 2021 Main Street

Tel: 1 204 989 5261

Website: www.rainbowstage.ca

Winnipeg National Bank Challenger

– July 8 – 16, 2017

– Women’s (ITF) and Men’s (ATP) professional tennis tournament.

– Players ranked 50 – 300 in the world compete.

– Over 30 countries represented

– $100,000 USD in prize money

– Streams live world-wide

– Special Events include: Family day, kids activities, pro-am

– Food Service and licensed

– Website: nationalbankchallenger.com

Venue: Winnipeg Lawn Tennis Club

Address: 761 North Drive

Tel: 1 204 799 2224

Website: www.challengerbanquenationale.com

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – tourismwinnipeg.com