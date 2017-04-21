Winnipeg Weekend Events

WINNIPEG, MB. – We live in a busy city, so many things happening each weekend. MyToba News offers you the Peak of the Market Events Calendar that lists events on a regular basis.

Now we are going to publish a list of Weekend Events each Friday.

If you have an event that you would like to let people know about, anywhere in Manitoba, send me an e-mail at kevin@mytoba.ca and I will ensure we publish it on our calendar.

Here are a few things you can do this weekend in the city;

An Evening with Jackson Browne

April 22, 2017

One of the true legends of the 20th-century American singer-songwriter movement, the great Jackson Browne has been producing soulful, catchy music for over 40 productive years. His live performances are intimate, memorable occasions, treating ticket buyers to gorgeous melodies and introspective lyrics that fill the room and the hearts of concert-goers. Jackson Browne tours also include some beautiful sing-alongs, particularly for the favorite, “Load Out/Stay,” a tribute to the concert-goers and the roadies.

Tickets: See website for details

Venue: Burton Cummings Theatre

Address: 364 Smith Street, Winnipeg MB

Tel: 1 855-985-5000

Website: www.jacksonbrowne.com

Greased 2

This play is a look in on our favourite hip cats and cool chicks as another school year begins at Rydell High. The notorious tough girl gang, the T-birdies, are about to choose their club leader for this year and the competition is close between Danni, the present leader and up and comer, Penny. The girls are also preparing for the big drag race with the Hot Rods, their rival boy gang. Johnny, the leader of the Hot Rods and Danni’s ex-boyfriend, will do almost anything to win the race and the girl. This show is a celebration of Rock and Roll music, sure to bring back fond memories for some and many smiles to all! Celebrations Dinner Theatre is proud to present…. Greased 2!

Tickets: See website for details

Venue: Celebrations Dinner Theatre

Address: 1824 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg MB

Tel: 204.982.8282

Website: www.celebrations.ca

RWB Havana Nights

APRIL 22 – 6:00pm

RBC Convention Centre

Prices Vary

Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet will envelop you with the alluring essence of Cuba! Mingle with our company dancers, experience live and exciting ballet all under the sexy and sultry skies of a Havana night. Bring your dancing shoes because Havana Nights continues late into the night with an after-party for all ballet ball guests.

Harlem Globetrotters

APRIL 23 – 1:00pm

MTS Centre

Prices Vary

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are preparing for their all-new, action packed tour! A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry, and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. Culture Card Members receive promotionally priced tickets for this event. Check out the MTS Center perk page on your mobile app for more details.

Our Canada, My Story: A new exhibition for Canada 150

All Weekend

Uplifting stories of contemporary Canadians working to overcome human rights challenges are showcased in a new exhibition at the CMHR for Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Video vignettes are used as windows into the lives of seven remarkable people who are working to overcome diverse human rights challenges. Visitors are invited to make a connection that challenges perceptions and celebrates diversity – sparking reflection about how we are different, how we are the same, and what links us all as Canadians.

Tickets: See website for details

Venue: Canadian Museum For Human Rights

Address: 85 Israel Asper Way Winnipeg, MB

Tel: 204-289-2000

Website: www.humanrights.ca

Have a great weekend!

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

