Winnipeg Weather Update: Get Ready For Snow

WINNIPEG, MB – Winter is making one last (hopefully) appearance in Winnipeg. With a high of minus 1 tomorrow, snow is expected to appear early in the day and into the evening.

Up to 15 cm could fall by the time the system passes over the city, and the snowfall should be over by Tuesday morning.

With the windchill, temperatures will feel more like minus 8.

Wind will fluctuate from North East to East, reaching a max of 30 km/h.

A special weather statement (late season snowfall) from Environment Canada remains in effect.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News