Winnipeg Weather Update: Get Ready For Snow

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 23 minutes ago Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Winter is making one last (hopefully) appearance in Winnipeg. With a high of minus 1 tomorrow, snow is expected to appear early in the day and into the evening.

Up to 15 cm could fall by the time the system passes over the city, and the snowfall should be over by Tuesday morning.

With the windchill, temperatures will feel more like minus 8.

Wind will fluctuate from North East to East, reaching a max of 30 km/h.

A special weather statement (late season snowfall) from Environment Canada remains in effect.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Today in History – March 6th
Winnipeg’s Winter So Far
Winter Storm Update: Winnipeg Alert Ended, Much Of Manitoba Still Under Warning
Major Storm To Hit Manitoba Monday

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.