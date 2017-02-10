Warming Up In Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – Warming trend begins today for Winnipeg and Southern Manitoba with highs reaching zero and above next week.

Winnipeg

Mostly sunny today and we’ll be warming up to -5 as our high. Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy but the temperature remains warm at -5 and up to -2 on Sunday. Next week we should have seasonal temperatures, Monday is forecasted to hit zero.

Thompson

The cold will stick around a little longer in the northern part of the province, highs will hover around -16 until Saturday. It warms up on Sunday and Monday with highs near -5, however, the temps drop to -12 again Tuesday. Single digit temps are expected later in the week.

Winkler

It’ll feel more like spring come Saturday in Southern Manitoba with a temperature of -1 Saturday and Sunday. The temperatures will hover near the zero mark and above early next week.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News