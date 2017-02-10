Warming Up In Manitoba

Kevin Klein
Posted: February 10th at 9:00am Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – Warming trend begins today for Winnipeg and Southern Manitoba with highs reaching zero and above next week.

Winnipeg

Mostly sunny today and we’ll be warming up to -5 as our high. Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy but the temperature remains warm at -5 and up to -2 on Sunday. Next week we should have seasonal temperatures, Monday is forecasted to hit zero.  

Thompson

The cold will stick around a little longer in the northern part of the province, highs will hover around -16 until Saturday. It warms up on Sunday and Monday with highs near -5, however, the temps drop to -12 again Tuesday. Single digit temps are expected later in the week.

Winkler

It’ll feel more like spring come Saturday in Southern Manitoba with a temperature of -1 Saturday and Sunday. The temperatures will hover near the zero mark and above early next week.

Check your forecast anytime on MyToba Weather, click here.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
