Winnipeg Wants Mosquito Killer Approved Fast

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg is asking Health Canada to approve the use of DeltaGard 20EW in time for Mosquito season.

DeltaGard is considered an environmentally-friendly alternative to Malathion.

The city has formally requested that Health Canada provides expedited approval for DeltaGard, rather than going through the usual three year process.

If approved, the city will stock up on DeltaGard in preparation for the mosquito-fogging season in June.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News