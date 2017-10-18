Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Wanted Wednesday

MyToba
Posted: 8 minutes ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – It’s Wanted Wednesday!

Samuel McKay is wanted by police.

On July 8th, 2017, McKay went to his ex-girlfriend’s residence, which contravened a court order. While there, he assaulted her.

Before police arrived, McKay fled the area, and is still on the run.

His whereabouts are unknown, and there are currently two warrants out for his arrest.

If you have info about McKay’s location, contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (local) or 1-800-222-8477 (toll free).

-MyToba News

Tags: , , ,
Related Posts
16-Year Old Threatens Winnipeg Transit Passenger
Police Arrest Three In Winnipeg Drug Bust
Three In Custody For Winnipeg Liquor Theft
Winnipeg Man Arrested For Child Sex Abuse Images After New Zealand Tip

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.