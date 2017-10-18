Winnipeg Wanted Wednesday

WINNIPEG, MB – It’s Wanted Wednesday!

Samuel McKay is wanted by police.

On July 8th, 2017, McKay went to his ex-girlfriend’s residence, which contravened a court order. While there, he assaulted her.

Before police arrived, McKay fled the area, and is still on the run.

His whereabouts are unknown, and there are currently two warrants out for his arrest.

If you have info about McKay’s location, contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (local) or 1-800-222-8477 (toll free).

-MyToba News