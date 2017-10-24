Winnipeg Walk-In Doc Charged With Sexual Assault

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg walk-in clinic doctor is accused of sexual assault.

It happened last Thursday in the 300-block of Johnson Avenue West.

The 19-year-old woman was seeking treatment and went to see a doctor who had helped her before.

She was escorted into the office and left alone for a short time before the physician entered.

He closed the door behind him, examined the woman in an inappropriate manner, and escalated to seriously sexually assaulting the victim.

Winnipeg police say the victim’s injuries backed up her story and conflicted with the doctor’s.

“Chilling would be the right way to describe this,” says Constable Jay Murray.

She sought treatment in hospital and was eventually released.

The Sex Crimes Unit began investigating the next day with the physician turning himself into police later.

Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, also known as Dr. Amir Ravesh, 51, is facing on count of sexual assault.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View