Winnipeg, a voice of World Cup Hockey

WINNIPEG, MB – This will certainly be the year of hockey for Winnipeg fans with the Tim Hortons Outdoor Classic in October and The World Cup of Hockey.

The excitement is building for the World Cup with the start of exhibition games yesterday. The Winnipeg Jets are represented well both on and off the ice.

Local personality, Jay Richardson, has been selected as one of two PA announcers for the World Cup. Richardson started with the Manitoba Moose in 2004 and he has been the voice of hockey at the MTS Centre ever since.

The World Cup of Hockey officially begins September 17.

-Staff, MyToba News

Photo – Twitter