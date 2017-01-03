Winnipeg Transit Service Update
Winnipeg, Manitoba – As snow falls and winds gust, Winnipeg Transit service is being affected. Here is your latest update:
- Delays & Service Interruptions are expected this morning. Riders are asked to allow for extra time and to check your route schedule here.
- Bus service in the Sage Creek area has been cancelled. Efforts are being made to restore it as soon as possible.
- Handi-Transit delays are expected. Handi-Transit clients are asked to cancel non-essential trips. You can call 204-986-5711 to cancel a trip.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Winnipeg Transit Bus drivers should get a medal! All that snow; all those crazy people jumping in front of buses; drivers who don’t know what a turning signal is…Big Kudos for all the bus drivers out there! So you have to wait… you’d have to sit in traffic anyways!