Winnipeg Transit Service Update

Spencer Fernando
Posted: January 3rd at 8:07am Featured, NEWS

Winnipeg, Manitoba – As snow falls and winds gust, Winnipeg Transit service is being affected. Here is your latest update:

  • Delays & Service Interruptions are expected this morning. Riders are asked to allow for extra time and to check your route schedule here.
  • Bus service in the Sage Creek area has been cancelled. Efforts are being made to restore it as soon as possible.
  • Handi-Transit delays are expected. Handi-Transit clients are asked to cancel non-essential trips. You can call 204-986-5711 to cancel a trip.

1 Comment

  • Lydia Loboda says:
    January 12, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Winnipeg Transit Bus drivers should get a medal! All that snow; all those crazy people jumping in front of buses; drivers who don’t know what a turning signal is…Big Kudos for all the bus drivers out there! So you have to wait… you’d have to sit in traffic anyways!

    Reply

