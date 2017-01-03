Winnipeg Transit Service Update

Winnipeg, Manitoba – As snow falls and winds gust, Winnipeg Transit service is being affected. Here is your latest update:

Delays & Service Interruptions are expected this morning. Riders are asked to allow for extra time and to check your route schedule here.

Bus service in the Sage Creek area has been cancelled. Efforts are being made to restore it as soon as possible.

Handi-Transit delays are expected. Handi-Transit clients are asked to cancel non-essential trips. You can call 204-986-5711 to cancel a trip.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News