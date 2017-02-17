WINNIPEG, MB – In the wake of the stabbing death of a Winnipeg Transit driver, a rally for transit safety is being held today.

The rally is organized by the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) in Winnipeg.

The ATU wants the city of Winnipeg to consider new safety tools for bus drivers, including safety shields.

The Winnipeg Transit Safety Rally takes place at Winnipeg City Hall at 10:00 a.m. today.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News