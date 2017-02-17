Winnipeg Transit Safety Rally

Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 17th at 9:01am Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – In the wake of the stabbing death of a Winnipeg Transit driver, a rally for transit safety is being held today.

The rally is organized by the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) in Winnipeg.

The ATU wants the city of Winnipeg to consider new safety tools for bus drivers, including safety shields.

The Winnipeg Transit Safety Rally takes place at Winnipeg City Hall at 10:00 a.m. today.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

2 Comments

  • Gord H says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:19 am

    What happened to the safety of the child this bus driver took away during the molestation of said child.

    Reply
    • anonymous says:
      February 19, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      Well said. The anger toward the media for reporting the charges and pending trial of this individual has me totally perplexed. Irvine Jubal Fraser will never get his day in court, and unfortunately his victim will never see justice prevail, unless it is in the form of “karma.”

      Reply

