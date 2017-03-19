Winnipeg Transit Drivers Considering Private Security

WINNIPEG, MB – As they face continued threats and violence, Winnipeg Transit drivers are looking to increase safety.

The head of the Amalgamated Transit Union has asked the city for more help.

The city is currently conducting a safety study which will take three months to finish, but for the ATU that is too long to wait.

It has now reached the point where the ATU is considering hiring private security guards to increase driver safety on buses.

Meanwhile, the city is considering adding more transit supervisors on weekends.

