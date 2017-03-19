Winnipeg Transit Drivers Considering Private Security

Spencer Fernando
Posted: March 19th at 5:00pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – As they face continued threats and violence, Winnipeg Transit drivers are looking to increase safety.

The head of the Amalgamated Transit Union has asked the city for more help.

The city is currently conducting a safety study which will take three months to finish, but for the ATU that is too long to wait.

It has now reached the point where the ATU is considering hiring private security guards to increase driver safety on buses.

Meanwhile, the city is considering adding more transit supervisors on weekends.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

1 Comment

  • Allen Paul says:
    March 19, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    I also say that transit buses should have a direct line to 911 and strobe lights on roof and sides of buses when a problem occurs, also metal detectors which would help and deactivated when for walkers or wheel chairs entering through doors as well.
    Mostly important the full shields and emergency exit.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.