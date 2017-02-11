A Winnipeg Traffic Revolution????

WINNIPEG, MB – I’ve driven an estimated three quarters of a million kilometres in Winnipeg rush hour traffic over a 25 year period as CJOB’s traffic reporter but for the last year I’ve been away from rush hour traffic.

I recently drove on three major routes on three separate days during rush hour and was impressed by what I saw. I drove the full length of Osborne and Kenaston, and most of Lagimodiere and initially expected to do the traditional wait and go slow interspersed with lots of red lights.

I will concede three days on three routes doesn’t make for an exhaustive study but on each of these routes I was in the midst of heavy traffic volumes but saw green lights and very little stopping at virtually all the intersections. And even when there was a red light it was only one and it was very brief. I never had 2 consecutive red lights. I felt was a sense of traffic movement efficiency in Winnipeg rush hour traffic. Over the years I had occasionally seen that but never on a continuous basis.

I’m assuming my experience is linked to the recent opening of Winnipeg’s new Traffic Management System which promised new levels of traffic synchronization at all of Winnipeg’s controlled intersections. I don’t have conclusive evidence that my experience reflects that but I hope Winnipeg’s rush hour drivers are having driving experiences that mirror mine. Or maybe I just got lucky. Happy driving to all.

Brian Barkley, MyToba News