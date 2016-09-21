Three Manitobans invited to Jets training camp

Captain Blake Wheeler and his new assistant Dustin Byfuglien will be back from The World Cup of Hockey – as undistinguished and unheralded as Team USA’s performance was – a little bit sooner than expected while Jets fans will get to see the likes of Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine in an NHL setting by the end of next week.

By Friday, however, there will be three Manitobans at wearing Jets practice jerseys at training camp this year.

This Friday, the 2016-17 Winnipeg Jets training camp opens at MTS Iceplex and on Wednesday, the club announced the schedule, roster and session times. Seven players will be absent because they are still in the WCH system.

The club, which has 52 players currently under contract – many with the Manitoba Moose – have invited 60 players to camp. There are 34 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders.

Among the Manitoba-born-and-trained players attending Jets camp are defenseman Peter Stoykewych (84) from Winnipeg and forwards Quinton Howden (21) from Oakbank and Jordy Stallard (67) from Brandon.

Camp will run from this Friday, Sept. 23 until Saturday, Oct. 8. Training camp sessions held at MTS Iceplex are free and accessible to the public.

In addition to the 52 players under contract or drafted by the Jets, Stoykewych, Jake Baker, Kevin Czuczman, Patrice Cormier and Jiri Fronk have been signed to professional tryout contracts, while Matt Murphy, Tyson Wilson and Brandon Denham have been signed to amateur tryout contracts. All the above players with the exception of Murphy have been signed by the AHL’s Manitoba Moose for the 2016-17 season.

The hockey club also wanted to remind Winnipeg Jets fans that the second annual Fan Fest will be held this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 am to 3 pm at MTS Iceplex.

—SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba.ca

Photos by Bruce Fedyck and James Carey Lauder

Winnipeg Jets Training Camp Groups – Download PDF

Winnipeg Jets Training Camp Schedule – Download PDF