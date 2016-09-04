Winnipeg theft victim threatened with gun

A man who attempted to recover his stolen property found himself at the wrong end of a gun on Friday night.

At about 9:30 p.m. on September 2nd, the man went to a home in the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue, hoping to retrieve items that had been stolen from him. He found the address on a classified ad site, where his property was listed for sale. The homeowner pointed a firearm at him, at which point the man left and contacted police.

When the Winnipeg Police arrived, they saw the suspect place a rifle and a firearm case containing a sawed-off shotgun with ammunition in a vehicle. A pellet gun was located inside the home.

Leslie Kabe Thomas, 31, was taken into custody and faces numerous firearm-related charges. Several other people were arrested in connection with the incident. The police continue to investigate.