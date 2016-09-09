Teunis, Hall and Imrie power into Victory Lane

WINNIPEG, MB – Red River Co-op Speedway held the final Thursday night race program of the season as they now switch to Saturdays for the closing 3 weeks of their race season. A couple early rain delays set the stage for a tacky track that lasted the entire event. Despite the rain, fans waited the weather out and took in 5 classes of exciting racing.

Ward Imrie powered by 7 WISSOTA Modifieds to earn his seventh RRCS win of the season and take a commanding lead in points. Jerome Guyot beat Rick Delaine for second while Danny staff and Ryan Kereluk finished in the top 5 of an 11 car field.

Grant Hall picked up 3 positions and built a healthy lead to earn the WISSOTA Midwest Modified win – well ahead of second place Christopher Leek. Tony Caissie, David Delaine and Darren Boychuck all finished in the top 5 of 20 competitors.

In the WISSOTA Street Stock series, Shawn Teunis needed 14 laps to work over Bill Maruca and eventually collect his eighth RRCS win of the season. Nick Linert won the battle for third over Peter Letkeman while Jesse Teunis finished in the top 5 of the 6 car feature.

Rene Poluyko dominated the Northern Super Truck division – passing 5 competitors to win by a full straightaway ahead of Jamie Vernaus and Dustin Enns. Rick Lowey and Wayne Grosky earned top 5 placings in the 10 truck field.

Dean Miljure bounced back in dominant fashion after getting caught up in a wreck during his heat race as he collected his first RRCS 4 Cylinder win of the season. Sean Cassidy and Lee Moir got by Rob Reese late in the race for top 3 finishes while Brandon Rehill rounded out the top 5 out of 14 cars.

In WISSOTA Modified racing, 11 competitors ran a caution-free feature that was led to green by Ian Rousseau. Ryan Kereluk hooked up on the tack and took over the lead on lap 3 after getting by Rousseau in turn 1. Jerome Guyot followed by to claim second spot.

On lap 5, Rick Delaine got by Rousseau low exiting turn 4 to move into the top 3.

Kereluk coughed up the lead on lap 6 when he slid over the turn 2 brim – opening the door for Guyot to blast by and move to the point as Ward Imrie was now in third. On that same lap, Rousseau took turn 4 extremely high and bounced off the concrete wall – which ended his night prematurely.

On lap 9, Delaine exited turn 2 a bit wide which enabled Imrie to power into the second position and set his sights on the leader.

It only took the Modified points leader a lap to catch and pass Guyot as he took the lead on a nice drive exiting turn 4.

Nothing more changed over the last 5 laps as Imrie easily collected his seventh RRCS feature win of the season – putting a stranglehold on the Modified point standings. Guyot picked up 1 spot to finish second while Rick Delaine, Danny Staff and Ryan Kereluk rounded out the top 5.

Ward Imrie swept the class after earning a win in heat 2. Kevin Sexton collected the other heat win.

In WISSOTA Midwest Modified action, Ted Doell led 20 racers to the green flag. Doell led the first 2 circuits around until David Delaine completed a pass on the leader in a drag race down the back stretch.

The first of 2 cautions fell on lap 4 after Ed Bell, Brendan Luschnski and Nick Audette tangled exiting turn 4 – which didn’t stop until they finally came to rest at the turn 1 entrance. Audette suffered major damage and was towed to the pits for the night while the other racers involved were able to continue on.

Delaine led the field back to green, however a second caution fell 1 lap later when Austin Hunter had an encounter with a tractor tire low in turn 4.

When green flag racing resumed, Delaine continued to lead, but was under attack from Grant Hall. Hall completed a pass on Delaine in turn 3 to move to the point as Christopher Leek was over taking Doell for third.

Leek began hunting down Delaine in a battle for second, which helped Hall distance himself of the field. On lap 9, Leek took second position from Delaine entering turn 3. Delaine surrendered another position to Tony Caissie with 2 laps remaining to fall out of the top 3.

Hall maintained his lead over the final laps and scored his second RRCS win of the season. Leek passed 2 cars to finish second while Tony Caissie, David Dleaine and Darren Boychuk ended their night with top 5s.

David Delaine, Austin Hunter and Tony Caissie each picked up heat wins earlier in the event.

In the WISSOTA Street Stock series, Peter Letkeman led a 6 car field to green. On lap 2 the brothers Teunis got a little tangled in a battle for third on the front stretch. Moments later in turn 3, Bill Maruca got the leader loose and took over the lead while Letkeman was shuffled back to fifth.

On lap 3, Shawn Teunis moved his brother Jesse back to third position after completing a pass in turn 4. Jesse fell out of the top 3 on lap 6 when Nick Linert beat him to the entrance of turn 3.

Over the remaining laps, leader Maruca was under full blown attack from Shawn Teunis as they both fought hard for the lead. Fans witnessed a great battle that contained some blocking, some rubbing and some use of the chrome horn.

On the last lap, Teunis was able to stick to the bottom line exiting turn 2 which put him on the preferred low line entering turn 3. Maruca couldn’t make the outside work as Teunis led for just a half a lap to collect his eighth RRCS feature win of the season. Linert, Letkeman and Jesse Teunis finished with top 5 placings.

Shawn Teunis swept the Street Stock class with a win in the lone heat.

In the Northern Super Truck division, Dan Klim picked up 2 spots to lead the first 2 circuits until a caution fell on lap 3 after a pinball effect took place exiting turn 4 which resulted in Jamie Venaus stopped backwards low on the front stretch. Under caution, Klim gave up the lead when he drove to the pits to fix a flat tire.

On the restart, Rene Poluyko took over the lead ahead of Wayne Grosky in second. On lap 4, Dustin Enns got by Grosky in turn 2 – which also opened the door for Veranus to follow by for third.

Vernaus didn’t appear to be suffering anything more than cosmetic damage from the earlier incident, as he got by Enns on lap 5 entering turn 3. A second caution slowed the race and erased a massive half-lap lead Poluyko had built after Marc Zondag stopped high against the fence on the back stretch.

On the restart, Poluyko once again checked out and sailed off into the sunset. Poluyko easily earned his fourth RRCS win of the season and tighten the point standings. Vernaus finished second ahead of Enns, Lowey and Grosky.

Poluyko swept the Super Truck division by picking up a win in heat 1. Jamie Vernaus collected a win in heat 2.

In the 4 Cylinder Stock class, the feature was down 3 competitors after Madison Brown took on significant damage in a ‘Dukes of Hazard’ type launch over turn 3 earlier in the heats. The feature also lost brothers Shawn and Mike Perdonic after some extra curricular activities in the pits following a dust up with Ryan Higgins on the track earlier in the heat race.

Rob Reese started on the pole and took the early lead. On lap 3, Dean Miljure picked up 2 spots after getting by Brandon Rehill for the second position high in turn 4. Sean Casidy moved Rehill out of the top 3 on lap 7 after a pass exiting turn 4.

On lap 8, Miljure had worked over Reese for the lead and took over the point exiting turn 2. Reese lost another position on lap 10 when Casidy completed a pass low exiting turn 4.

Nothing more changed as Miljure hooked up in the tack and collected his first RRCS feature win of the season. Casidy passed 6 competitors to finish in second while Reese, Rehill and Ryan Higgins rounded out the top 5.

Rob Reese and Mike Perdonic both collected heat wins earlier in the event.

Action switches to Saturdays at Red River Co-op Speedway starting with the Pure Stock Fast 50 special at 5PM on September 17. Super Trucks and 4 Cylinders will also be competing. For more information on upcoming events, visit www.redrivercoopspeedway.com

Race Summaries

WISSOTA Modifieds

Feature – Ward Imrie, Jerome Guyot, Rick Delaine, Danny Staff, Ryan Kereluk, Scott Greer, Lee McRae, Kevin Sexton, Henry Peters, James Wall, Ian Rousseau (DNF).

Heat 1 – Kevin Sexton, Lee McCRae, Jerome Guyot, Ryan Keleluk, Henry Peters, Scott Greer (DNF).

Heat 2 – Ward Imrie, Rick Delaine, Danny Staff, Ian Rousseau, James Wall (DNS).

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

Feature – Grant Hall, Christopher Leek, Tony Caissie, David Delaine, Darren Boychuk, Ted Doell, Paul Veert, Austin Hunter, Brandon Wieler, Rick Fehr, Brendan Luschinski, Victoria Stutsky, Jason Somack, Steve Redman, Dennis Greskiw, Murray Kozie, Brandon Rehill, Ed Bell (DNF), Dylan Sabatini (DNF), Nick Audette (DNF).

Heat 1 – David Delaine, Paul Veert, Rick Fehr, Dylan Sabatini, Jason Somack, Brandon Rehill, Murray Kozie.

Heat 2 – Austin Hunter, Christopher Leek, Darren Boychuk, Steve Redman, Ed Bell, Victoria Stutsky, Nick Audette.

Heat 3 – Tony Caissie, Grant Hall, Ted Doell, Brendan Luschinski, Brandon Wieler, Dennis Greskiw.

WISSOTA Street Stocks

Feature – Shawn Teunis, Bill Maruca, Nick Linert, Peter Letkeman, Jesse Teunis, Brad Wall.

Heat 1 – Shawn Teunis, Nick Linert, Jesse Teunis, Peter Letkeman, Bill Maruca, Brad Wall.

Northern Super Trucks

Feature – Rene Poluyko, Jamie Vernaus, Dustin Enns, Rick Lowey, Wayne Grosky, Tayvia Dorge, Darren Lane, Arnie Todosey, Marc Zondag (DNF), Dan Klim (DNF), Rod Fidler (DNS).

Heat 1 – Rene Poluyko, Dustin Enns, Rick Lowey, Wayne Grosky, Darren Lane, Rod Fidler (DNF).

Heat 2 – Jamie Vernaus, Tayvia Dorge, Dan Klim, Marc Zondag, Arnie Todosey.

4 Cylinder Stocks

Feature – Dean Miljure, Sean Casidy, Lee Moir, Rob Reese, Brandon Rehill, Ryan Higgins, Jim Mulholland, Mike Demchuk, Doug Krause, Shane Rehill, Joshua Peters, Norm Anderson, Mike Block, Brayson Bytheway (DNF), Madison Brown (DNF), Mike Perdonic (DQ), Shawn Perdonic (DQ).

Heat 1 – Rob Reese, Brandon Rehill, Jim Mulholland, Doug Krause, Shawn Perdonic, Brayson Bytheway, Joshua Peters, Mike Block, Norm Anderson (DNS).

Heat 2 – Mike Perdonic, Dean MIljure, Sean Casidy, Mike Demchuk, Lee Moir, Shane Rehill, Madison Brown (DNF), Ryan Higgins (DQ).

-Steven Bradley

Photos by Kaz Grafix