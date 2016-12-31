Winnipeg Teens: What You Think You Know

Social media is a mixed blessing to say the least. Prejudices and distortion rise to the surface at the mere mention of many issues. One of those issues is teenagers. Well recently I got some up close insight into the teen-age generation.

The first was a volleyball tournament where dozens of teens from various public schools were playing at a volleyball tournament just outside Winnipeg. I was there to watch my granddaughter but saw boys’ and girls’ teams play for hours. It was interesting to see their commitment to playing hard but also to see the camaraderie amongst the players. It was obvious they were trying to utilize the skills they had been taught and it was also obvious how important the games were to them. Sportsmanship was also evident as were plenty of smiles, encouragement and laughter. I also learned these kids were there because they wanted to be there.

The second recent exposure to teens was a school band concert where I saw teens from grade six to grade 12 play in various bands. I saw the teens gather in orderly fashion and prepare for the songs they were playing and when it was time to play, it was obvious they had practiced and learned their music. Again there were plenty of determined faces and smiles. After the concert, the teens made sure every instrument and music stand was back where it belonged.

I also came across a senior high musician volunteering his guitar playing for a group of junior high girls who volunteered to do some Christmas season singing. Later that evening, I saw the same guitar player play a multitude of instruments at the band concert. He was a talented teen but was also giving of his time to help others.

Another connecting element of this story is that none of this would have happened without teachers and various volunteers. Both groups of people gave plenty of their own time to make these events happen.

So the next time you hear or see someone give one of those automatic responses about the decline in character of this generation’s teens, remember there are so many teens that break the stereotype. I’m not naïve in saying all teens are wonderful but I know generalization is wrong. Teens from any generation wrestle with many issues with mixed results but so did the teens from every generation preceding them.

Brian Barkley, Opinion