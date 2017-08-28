Winnipeg Teens Charged For Machete Attack & Robbery
WINNIPEG, MB. — Several Winnipeg teens are facing charges after robbing a group of fellow skaters.
It happened around 2:45pm Sunday afternoon at a skate park in the 500-block of St. Anne’s Road.
Winnipeg police say one group befriended another and then encouraged them to tag along to a wooded area nearby.
That’s when they attacked the second group.
A 14-year-old boy was able to escape while the thugs stole a bicycle and other property from a 16-year-old boy.
A third victim, another 14-year-old boy, was attacked with a machete resulting in severe injuries to his upper body and face.
The suspects then fled but police caught up with one of them a short time later.
Brendan James Jackson, 18, was apprehended at Poplarwood Avenue and St. George Road.
He’s been charged with Aggravated Assault, three counts of Robbery, Possession of a Scheduled Substance (Marijuana), and Fail to Comply with Sentence.
Two minors, the other robbery suspects, were arrested between 12:15 and 1:15am Monday.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with Aggravated Assault, three counts of Robbery, and four counts of Fail to Comply with Sentence.
Another 17-year-old boy was charged with Aggravated Assault, three counts of Robbery, and Fail to Comply with Sentence.
All three of the accused remain behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File