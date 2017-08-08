Winnipeg Teen Stabbed To Death

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 17-year-old Winnipeg boy has been stabbed to death.

It happened around 3:40am Sunday at a home in the 1200-block of Court Avenue.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Winnipeg police officers arrested another 17-year-old boy at the scene.

He’s been slapped with a charge of manslaughter and remains behind bars.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide updates as we receive them.

Anyone who knew the victim or has any other details is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File