banner20

Winnipeg Teen Stabbed To Death

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 8th at 4:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 17-year-old Winnipeg boy has been stabbed to death.

It happened around 3:40am Sunday at a home in the 1200-block of Court Avenue.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Winnipeg police officers arrested another 17-year-old boy at the scene.

He’s been slapped with a charge of manslaughter and remains behind bars.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide updates as we receive them.

Anyone who knew the victim or has any other details is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Police Identify Fatal Stabbing Victim
Winnipeg Cabbie Stabbed Overnight
Winnipeg Police Investigating Death of Point Douglas Male
Winnipeg Man Recovering After Being Pepper Sprayed, Stabbed

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.