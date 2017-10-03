Winnipeg Teen Recovering From Stabbing

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Garden Hill, Manitoba man is facing charges for a Winnipeg stabbing.

It happened Monday in the 300-block of Ellice Street.

A 19-year-old man was attacked after a verbal confrontation with a suspect quickly escalated.

Winnipeg police say a second suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in his upper body and head.

The victim fell over and the two suspects continued to assault him as he lay on the ground.

Both then fled, but one suspect was located nearby.

Winnipeg police say the victim was rushed to hospital in stable condition.

Tyrone James Barkman, 21, has been charged with Assault, Assault with a Weapon, two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation, and two counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance.

No description of the second suspect is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File