Winnipeg Teen Detained After Party Stabbing

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 20th at 12:06pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg teen is facing charges for a stabbing.

It happened around 1:20am Saturday in the 1300-block of Raleigh Street.

The Tactical Support Team and K9 Unit were deployed after a 20-year-old man was located with stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable.

Investigators determined a verbal dispute at a party nearby escalated into the brutal attack.

Police located a 15-year-old suspect at a home in the same block around 7:30am.

He has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon.

The boy remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

