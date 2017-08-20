Winnipeg Teen Detained After Party Stabbing
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg teen is facing charges for a stabbing.
It happened around 1:20am Saturday in the 1300-block of Raleigh Street.
The Tactical Support Team and K9 Unit were deployed after a 20-year-old man was located with stab wounds.
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable.
Investigators determined a verbal dispute at a party nearby escalated into the brutal attack.
Police located a 15-year-old suspect at a home in the same block around 7:30am.
He has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon.
The boy remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File