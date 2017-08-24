Winnipeg Teen Busted For Commercial B&E

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg teen is facing charges for after a commercial break and enter.

It happened Wednesday around 10:30pm at a business in the 100-block of Watt Street.

Police were alerted after the burglar tripped a silent alarm by smashing a window.

The 19-year-old allegedly used a baseball-sized rock.

He was carrying multiple items stolen from another business when police caught up with him.

That company is located in the 300-block of Nairn Avenue.

Keenan Marlin Knott has been charged with Break, Enter & Theft, and Theft Under $5,000.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File