Winnipeg Taxi Driver Shot

Winnipeg, MB – A Winnipeg taxi driver was shot early Sunday morning.

The driver had picked up three passengers and drove them to a Superstore parking lot. The passengers then said the person they were looking for wasn’t there, and asked to go to another destination.

While waiting at the intersection of Munroe and Gateway, a car pulled up behind them and shots rang out.

The three passengers ducked and then fled the vehicle. The driver was hit in the shoulder, and drove himself to the Bell Hotel.

The driver is now recovering at home.

It is not believed that the driver was the target of the shooting.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News