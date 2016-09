Another staff departure out of Corus Entertainment’s 680 CJOB.

Talk show host Dahlia Kurtz has announced she’s leaving the station.

That was revealed in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

Kurtz hasn’t said where she’s heading next.

She was the eponymous host of OB’s weekday 1:00pm to 3:00pm show.

Earlier this month it was expanded by an hour and Brett Megarry was added as a co-host.

No word on any other changes at the radio station.

—MyToba.ca