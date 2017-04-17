Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra with Eleanor McCain

WINNIPEG, MB. – Vocalist Eleanor McCain will premiere four songs from her upcoming album True North: The Canadian Songbook with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra at the WSO’s annual fundraising gala, With Glowing Hearts, at the RBC Convention Centre on Thursday, April 20.

This year’s gala celebrates the 150th Anniversary of Canada, and with an album dedicated to Canada’s favourite artists and their songs, Eleanor’s performance will be the perfect fit. True North: The Canadian Songbook brings together 33 of Canada’s favourite songs in new arrangements recorded with ten orchestras across the country. At the gala, she’ll perform songs by Leonard Cohen, Randy Bachman, Neil Young and Bryan Adams with the symphony.

With Glowing Hearts also features a special performance by violinist Tianwa Yang, and an appearance by the Sistema Winnipeg students. James Cohen and the Prairie Roots Rockers will also perform.

The evening includes dinner, dancing and spectacular live and silent auction prizes starting at 5:30 pm with a cocktail reception. The silent auction will be open for bidding with a wide array of auction items.

Live auction items include a pair of Opening Night Gala tickets with Itzhak Perlman; an evening at Inferno’s Bistro for 7 with Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate; a VIA Rail round trip for two; a Mastering Performance lesson at Mercedes-Benz Driving Academy; and Air Canada Flights for two, Executive Class.

The annual gala supports the orchestra and its many Education & Outreach initiatives that reach over 40,000 young Manitobans each year.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit gala.wso.ca, or contact Shenna Song, at (204) 949-3973 or ssong@wso.mb.ca.

Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra

Photo – wso.ca