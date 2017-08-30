Winnipeg Student Awarded AbbVie IBD Scholarship

TORONTO, ON. – University of Winnipeg student, Timothy Ireland, from Narol, Manitoba, is one of just 15 post-secondary students to receive the prestigious AbbVie IBD Scholarship.

Timothy has shared his thoughts on living with IBD as a student in this video post.

Happy to be one of this year's AbbVie IBD scholarship recipients and to partner up with Crohn's and Colitis Canada in order to educate others and continue to raise awareness about IBD. @getgutsycanada #IBD#IBDscholarship#Crohns#Colitis#AbbVieCanada Posted by Tim Ireland on Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Following a demanding selection process, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada is proud to announce it has selected 15 post-secondary students to be awarded AbbVie IBD Scholarships. The 15 students, hailing from colleges and universities across the country, all live with the challenges of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), but still strive to earn a higher education. The scholarships of up to $5,000 to be used by each student for his or her tuition consist of ten annual scholarships and five additional scholarships awarded this year in celebration of Canada 150.

“We received a record number of scholarship applications in 2017, with each student sharing heartfelt stories of courage and determination,” said Mina Mawani, President and CEO, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada. “Every student receiving the AbbVie IBD Scholarship has worked hard to excel academically while overcoming the difficulties caused by their disease.”

Canada has one of the highest rates of inflammatory bowel disease in the world, with nearly a quarter of a million people affected. Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, the two main forms of IBD, cause inflammation of the intestinal tract, resulting in ulcers, severe pain, fatigue, internal bleeding, and an unpredictable and urgent need to use the washroom. People with IBD are often diagnosed at a young age, which can make the already challenging task of completing post-secondary education all the more stressful.

“The AbbVie IBD Scholarship is designed to assist post-secondary students at a critical time in their lives by encouraging them to pursue their studies while living with these chronic diseases,” says Stéphane Lassignardie, General Manager of AbbVie Canada. “Dealing with the everyday stress of school can be challenging enough. When you factor in the pain and stigma felt by many people living with Crohn’s and colitis, it can be overwhelming.”

Since 2012, the AbbVie IBD Scholarship has supported nearly 60 Canadian students in navigating post-secondary education while living with Crohn’s or colitis by awarding scholarships that total in excess of $250,000. Scholarship recipients are not only academically ambitious, but also actively engaged in their communities, supporting others living with IBD and raising awareness. To that end, each recipient will be sharing their story in their community and online.

2017 AbbVie IBD Scholarship Recipients

Adrian Bulfon – Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Western University

Alexandra Cohen – McGill University

Shira Gertsman – University of Ottawa

Hjordis Hentschel – University of Lethbridge

Leslie Hernandez – National Theatre School

Timothy Ireland – University of Winnipeg

Aleksandra Kacinska – Ryerson University

Najla Kanaan – Wilfred Laurier University

Gillian McKirdy – City University in Canada

Emma Neary – Queen’s University

Elliot Pitter – Dalhousie University

Brandon Schupp – University of Toronto

Joseph Shaw – Dalhousie University

Veronica Slade – University of Regina

Aaron Slobodin – Quest University Canada

