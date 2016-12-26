Winnipeg Storm Update: St. Norbert Power Outage

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Around 7:30 a.m. a loader hit a transformer pole near Extra Foods on 3487 Pembina Highway.

Since then, 1,318 Hydro customers in St. Norbert have been without power.

Hydro initially said power would be restored around 11:00 a.m. however, that has been pushed back to 12:30 p.m.

Hydro says they are dealing with “more severe weather-related challenges than anticipated.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News