Winnipeg to start playoffs Wednesday

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Goldeyes have reached the American Association playoffs.

In the second-to-last game of the regular season, lefty starter Kevin McGovern threw a marvelous two-hitter to lead the Goldeyes to a 6-1 win over the visiting Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

The victory left Winnipeg with a record of 58-41 and a game and a half lead over the Laredo Lemurs in the race for the Wild Card berth. The Goldeyes lost the second game of the doubleheader 10-5 to finish the season 58-42, 16 games above .500, but the loss didn’t matter. The Fish will open the post-season against the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday night at Shaw Park.

McGovern (8-3, 3.56 ERA) allowed only one run on two hits and struck out nine. He finished the year with 125 strikeouts, second in the American Association. It was McGovern’s third complete game of the season.

With 125 strikeouts this season, McGovern now ranks third on the Goldeyes’ single-season list. McGovern passed both Jeff Keppen (117, 2000) and Brad Purcell (119, 2004) on Monday.

Reggie Abercrombie hit his 20th home run of the season, a two-run bomb in the fifth to put the game away. Abercrombie drove in three runs during the game. Catcher Carlton Tanabe drove in the eventual winning run with a double in the bottom of the second inning.

Abercrombie is one of the only two players in history to have stolen at least 20 bases and hit at least 20 home runs in a single American Association season and with 20 home runs and 21 stolen bases this season, he has now done it twice.

Before the game, Abercrombie was named Winnipeg’s player of the year while David Rohm was presented with the Tear the Cover Off the Ball Trophy by University of Winnipeg president Annette Trimbee as the Goldeyes leading hitter for 2016. Rohm hit .339.

The Goldeyes play again at Shaw Park on Wednesday night in the first game of the best-of-five American Association semifinal against the North Division champion St. Paul Saints. The Goldeyes will play host to Games 1 and 2 on Wednesday and Thursday and then head to St. Paul for Game 3 and then Games 4 and 5 if necessary, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

-Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photos – Dan LeMoal and Jeff Miller