Winnipeg Standoff Suspect Accused Of Regina Murder
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have identified the suspect involved in an eight hour long standoff.
As previously reported by MyToba’s Hal Anderson, Winnipeg police spotted the man with a gun on the sidewalk.
It happened around 10:30pm back on August 3rd in the 1300-block of Main Street.
The suspect fled into an apartment building.
Main Street was closed between Anderson Avenue and Bannerman Avenue.
It did not re-open until the man was taken into custody around 7:00am.
No injuries were reported.
Jonathon Edward Kakewash, 31, has been slapped with a pile of charges, including:
- Possess Weapon
- Carry Concealed Weapon/Prohibited Device
- Possession of Firearm Knowing it’s Unauthorized
- Two counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to a Court Order
- Four counts of Point Firearm
- Four counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Break and Enter with Intent
Regina police will also execute a warrant for First Degree Murder against the accused in the next few days.
Kakewash remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File