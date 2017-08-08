Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Standoff Suspect Accused Of Regina Murder

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have identified the suspect involved in an eight hour long standoff.

As previously reported by MyToba’s Hal Anderson, Winnipeg police spotted the man with a gun on the sidewalk.

It happened around 10:30pm back on August 3rd in the 1300-block of Main Street.

The suspect fled into an apartment building.

Main Street was closed between Anderson Avenue and Bannerman Avenue.

It did not re-open until the man was taken into custody around 7:00am.

No injuries were reported.

Jonathon Edward Kakewash, 31, has been slapped with a pile of charges, including:

  • Possess Weapon
  • Carry Concealed Weapon/Prohibited Device
  • Possession of Firearm Knowing it’s Unauthorized
  • Two counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to a Court Order
  • Four counts of Point Firearm
  • Four counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order
  • Break and Enter with Intent

Regina police will also execute a warrant for First Degree Murder against the accused in the next few days.

Kakewash remains behind bars.

