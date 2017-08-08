Winnipeg Standoff Suspect Accused Of Regina Murder

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have identified the suspect involved in an eight hour long standoff.

As previously reported by MyToba’s Hal Anderson, Winnipeg police spotted the man with a gun on the sidewalk.

It happened around 10:30pm back on August 3rd in the 1300-block of Main Street.

The suspect fled into an apartment building.

Main Street was closed between Anderson Avenue and Bannerman Avenue.

It did not re-open until the man was taken into custody around 7:00am.

No injuries were reported.

Jonathon Edward Kakewash, 31, has been slapped with a pile of charges, including:

Possess Weapon

Carry Concealed Weapon/Prohibited Device

Possession of Firearm Knowing it’s Unauthorized

Two counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to a Court Order

Four counts of Point Firearm

Four counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Break and Enter with Intent

Regina police will also execute a warrant for First Degree Murder against the accused in the next few days.

Kakewash remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File