Winnipeg Stabbing Suspect Behind Bars

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have caught up with a violent suspect.

A 30-year-old Winnipeg man was stabbed outside an Exchange District nightclub.

It happened around 3:00am back on June 25th in the 200-block of Bannatyne Avenue.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

He has since been upgraded to stable.

Winnipeg’s Major Crime Unit arrested a suspect Thursday.

Elvedin Kovacevic, 25, has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File