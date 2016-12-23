Seniors Residence Worker Charged For Thefts
WINNIPEG, MB — A 28-year-old is facing charges for numerous break and enters at a St. Boniface seniors residence.
The thefts happened between the beginning of October through mid-November 2016.
Police allege the suspect was working at the home as a maintenance worker and took personal items from several units.
Cory Charles Hughes was arrested Thursday.
He has been charged with five counts of Break and Enter – Commit Theft and six counts of Break and Enter – Intent.
Hughes remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News