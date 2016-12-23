streetside

Seniors Residence Worker Charged For Thefts

Andrew McCrea
December 23rd

WINNIPEG, MB — A 28-year-old is facing charges for numerous break and enters at a St. Boniface seniors residence.

The thefts happened between the beginning of October through mid-November 2016.

Police allege the suspect was working at the home as a maintenance worker and took personal items from several units.

Cory Charles Hughes was arrested Thursday.

He has been charged with five counts of Break and Enter – Commit Theft and six counts of Break and Enter – Intent.

Hughes remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

