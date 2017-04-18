Winnipeg Spring Cleaning Starts Today

– At 7:00 this morning City of Winnipeg crews began the annual city-wide spring clean up operation, sweeping the entire street network including back lanes over the next five to six weeks. Crews will initially focus on the downtown area, major routes, bridges, and overpasses.

Be sure you avoid a ticket and tow, look for the temporary “no parking” signs placed on some streets to restrict on-street parking during scheduled cleaning times. The city say’s that not all streets will be signed during spring clean up. The City will only sign the streets where parked vehicles present a problem to street cleaning. When these signs are in place, motorists are encouraged to find alternate parking during the posted times to avoid being ticketed or towed.

The City is also asking people not to rake yard waste material or other debris onto streets as this can plug drains and cause ponding problems as well as increase the risk of basement flooding. Debris should be put out for regular garbage collection. Compostable yard waste material (e.g., grass clippings, leaves) can be placed out for yard waste collection in any reusable containers without a lid, cardboard boxes, or paper yard waste bags.